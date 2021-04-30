Tahoe golf courses thawing out, start opening this weekend

The Championship Course in Incline Village is planning to open May 17. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

It’s time again to try and keep that little white ball on the shortgrass.

Golf courses around the Lake Tahoe Basin are thawing out early after a weak winter and preparing to open.

Lake Tahoe Golf Course will be the first to open on the South Shore while Edgewood Tahoe Resort will be just a couple of days behind.

In Incline Village, Championship and Mountain courses are also preparing to open but are planning mid-to-late May for their first tee times.

The driving range and pro shop are open at Lake Tahoe Golf Course and tee times are being accepted for Saturday, May 1, which will kickoff the golf season in the basin.

Edgewood is also accepting tee times for its May 3 opening date. Guests are invited to make reservations up to 60 days in advance. Early season rates are $150 per round.

The city-owned Bijou Golf Course is in a holding pattern.

“Due to the age of the facility it lacks the infrastructure to provide running water and restrooms to promote employee and guest safety during the pandemic,” said Lauren Thomaselli, director of parks and recreation for the city of South Lake Tahoe. “We will be continuing to maintain the grounds to avoid deterioration of the playing surface including watering, weeding and mowing.”

Tahoe Paradise Golf Course in Meyers is not planning to open this week but will start accepting tee times on Friday, May 7.

Across the lake, golfers will have to wait a couple of weeks for the Championship and Mountain courses.

The general improvement district run courses plan to open May 17 with the Championship Course and then a week later on May 24, the Mountain Course will open.

The driving range on the champ course opened in mid April and tee times will be available to book starting in May.