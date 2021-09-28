Tahoe Lakers ice hockey sweeps Long Beach to open season
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Lakers ice hockey team skated fast out of the opening gate this weekend, sweeping all three games from the Long Beach Shredders.
The Lakers, composed of 17 to 20-year-olds, won their season opener Friday 5-4 in overtime, rallied from a 4-1 deficit on Saturday to take the second game 7-4, and dominated the Shredders (2-4) from start to finish Sunday in a 6-1 victory. All games were played at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.
“We’re really looking to make a positive impact in the community,” said Dan Bogdan, head coach and assistant general manager for the Lakers. “We have three more games coming up this weekend and we’d love to have the community come and support us.”
The Lakers will host the Las Vegas Thunderbirds for three games on Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10:30 a.m.).
The Lakers are part of the United States Premier Hockey League that has grown to more than 60 organizations.
The Lakers (3-0) have about 20 home games scheduled and are offering season passes for $100. Individual game passes are $10, weekend passes are $25 and kids 12 and under receive free admission.
For more information, visit https://www.usphl.com.
