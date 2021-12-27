Tahoe Lakers lose 3 close games to San Diego Sabers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The Lake Tahoe Lakers had a rough homestand this past weekend suffering three close losses on their home ice.
The Lakers hosted the San Diego Sabers for three games on Friday through Sunday and lost all three, 5-4 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.
In the opener on Friday, The Lakers held a 4-3 lead heading into the third period but the Sabers roared back with two goals.
Jett Arminen had two goals and an assist, Luke Stevens added two goals and Jeremy Shandel, Eamon McNamara, Raphael Nemeth and Josiah Menger each had assists.
On Saturday, after a scoreless first period, the Sabers scored three straight times in the second period before the Lakers got on the board with a goal from Nemeth and assists by Chase Sechrist and McNamara.
Stevens added his 30th goal of the season in the third period, that was assisted by Arminen and Nick Lippman, to get within one goal but the Sabers put in the dagger in the game’s final minute.
Sunday’s game was similar to Saturday in that after a scoreless first period, the Sabers scored twice in the second.
Ari Rossi scored his 14th goal of the season for the Lakers 28 seconds into the third period to get within one.
But the Sabers responded with the game-winner with about 5 minutes left.
The Lakers got that goal right back 12 seconds later when Arminen tallied his 30th goal of the season off assists from Lippman, Zach Teichart but could not find the equalizer.
The Lakers (18-11-0-1) finished their home games for the year and return to South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena Feb. 4-6 against the Provo Riverblades and Feb. 25-26 against the Fresno Monsters.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
STMS hoopsters enjoy thrilling win at end of season tournament
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — South Tahoe Middle School’s eighth grade boys’ basketball team recently enjoyed an exciting tournament that included winning one game at the buzzer and reaching the championship game at the end of…