Tahoe Lakers lose 3 close games to San Diego Sabers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The Lake Tahoe Lakers had a rough homestand this past weekend suffering three close losses on their home ice.

The Lakers hosted the San Diego Sabers for three games on Friday through Sunday and lost all three, 5-4 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.

In the opener on Friday, The Lakers held a 4-3 lead heading into the third period but the Sabers roared back with two goals.

Jett Arminen had two goals and an assist, Luke Stevens added two goals and Jeremy Shandel, Eamon McNamara, Raphael Nemeth and Josiah Menger each had assists.

On Saturday, after a scoreless first period, the Sabers scored three straight times in the second period before the Lakers got on the board with a goal from Nemeth and assists by Chase Sechrist and McNamara.





Stevens added his 30th goal of the season in the third period, that was assisted by Arminen and Nick Lippman, to get within one goal but the Sabers put in the dagger in the game’s final minute.

Sunday’s game was similar to Saturday in that after a scoreless first period, the Sabers scored twice in the second.

Ari Rossi scored his 14th goal of the season for the Lakers 28 seconds into the third period to get within one.

But the Sabers responded with the game-winner with about 5 minutes left.

The Lakers got that goal right back 12 seconds later when Arminen tallied his 30th goal of the season off assists from Lippman, Zach Teichart but could not find the equalizer.

The Lakers (18-11-0-1) finished their home games for the year and return to South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena Feb. 4-6 against the Provo Riverblades and Feb. 25-26 against the Fresno Monsters.