Tahoe Training Camps offering kids soccer day camps in July

Kids compete last year at the Come Up For Air soccer tournament in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Training Camps will hold soccer day camps next month for kids ages 5-18.

This camp is for players of any skill level who have a desire to improve through repetition. Players will check in and out each day and will be completely supervised while at camp.

“Repetition is the father of learning,” says camp director Leon Abravanel on his website. “Our day camps are four days of thousands and thousands of touches, mental skills training and more touches.”

The dates of the camps are July 15-18 on the grass fields at the South Tahoe Boys & Girls Club.

The Mini Kickers Camp for 5-8 year olds costs $180 and includes three hours of instruction and supervision per day, a TTC Dri-FIT T-shirt, breakfast and lunch and a copy of “My Mental Playbook.”

The Big Kids Camp is for kids 9-13 years old and is $240 per camper and adds an extra hour of instruction each day from the younger kids.

The High School Day Camp is for 14-18 year olds and costs $130. It includes two hours of touches and techniques per day.

For more information, call Abravanel at 619-204-6301.