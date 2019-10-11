TAMBA’s annual Corral Night Ride set for Saturday

The annual Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association Corral Night Ride will take place this weekend.

The Halloween-themed event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Costumes are recommended and all riders should meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Corral Loop Trail parking area off Pioneer Trail and Oneidas Street

TAMBA encourages everyone to bring all their mountain biking friends to this “thrilling” night time ride.

This is an all-ages event so everyone is welcome.

“It is a super fun, family-friendly event and very welcoming,” said TAMBA President Ben Fish. “There has been more kids in recent years,”

There will be prizes and rest stop snacks with registration. Similar to last year, it will be a “poker ride” which means there will be a competition on who can make the best poker hand after receiving cards at each of the stops along the way.

The ride will begin around 6 p.m. and the party will continue on throughout the night with a barbecue after the ride.

The first Corral Night Ride first took place to celebrate the birthday of Ben Fish’s wife, Amy, and was taken over by TAMBA as a fundraiser.

This event started with just a bunch of friends having fun, building trails and educating riders.

TAMBA is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that builds, maintains, and advocates for multi-use trails in Tahoe. At the same time, they provide education to trail users and host community events.

TAMBA also works in partnership with land managers such as the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada State Parks, California State Parks, and the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe’s Shoreline of Tahoe will be hosting a haunted house-themed rest stop at the top of Corral this year.

“People might just think its cold and dark, but so many people come back saying this was their best ride of the year,” said Fish.

For member appreciation, this event is free for all current TAMBA members. People can also join the ride by signing up for a membership which is $20. Along with previous years, this ride is a fundraising event and helps bring awareness to the TAMBA organization.

TAMBA still needs volunteers for the ride. Please email info@tamba.org to volunteer or for information.