Thomas, Bednar earn 1st place finishes at Ponderosa Ridge Run
Darren Thomas of Reno survived warm weather and a field of 27 participants to win the 47th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run trail race on Saturday, July 3.
Thomas clocked a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 9 seconds over the 9.5-mile course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury. South Lake Tahoe’s Patrick Parsel crossed the finish in second-place in 1:06:30, a personal best time for the course. Parsel won the 2018 Ridge Run in 1:08:28.
Lyndsey Bednar of Stateline was the first woman across the finish in 1:37:40. Maya Burkett, who recently graduated from South Tahoe Middle School, was the first junior and second overall woman in 1:38:05. Norah Gastelum of Gardnerville was the third woman in 1:51:34.
Lupe Cabada of Reno was the third overall finisher in 1:13:37 and Todd Rose, 48, was fourth overall and the first master’s runner in 1:14:43.
The course is a hilly, mostly unpaved fire road and gains nearly 2,000 feet over the first 4.5 miles.
