Vazquez, Lyons lead Vikings tennis past Panthers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Led by its top two players, the South Tahoe Vikings girls’ tennis team on Monday, Oct. 4, defeated the visiting North Valleys Panthers 15-3.
South Tahoe’s top two singles players, Kiara Vazquez and Kiera Lyons lost just seven games combined to sweep all three of their matches.
Kyla Schrauben and Stella Devine split time as the No. 3 singles and both earned points in hard-fought matches.
Schrauben was up 4-1 when North Valleys No. 3 player rallied back, But Schrauben held on for a 7-5 victory.
Devine was involved in a back and forth match where she prevailed 6-4.
“Kyla hung in there and was patient to pull the match out,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “It was a great comeback by North Valleys, but Kyla wasn’t going to give it up. Stella had a good, strong match and all of the singles matches had really long rallies. It was a fun match.”
South Tahoe’s No. 3 doubles team of Darlene Tumbaga and Luna Melgarejo battled in a close match and prevailed 7-5 after North Valleys had tied it up at 5.
“That’s when Darlene and Luna turned on their power and found their rhythm,” Samoluk said. “They were able to find the way and close it out. I am so proud of this team. They really work together and you can see it in their matches. You can see their teamwork in everything.”
The Vikings traveled to North Tahoe on Thursday, Oct. 7, but the match was rained out and will not be rescheduled.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe volleyers roll past Dayton, Hug (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings volleyers had two spirited matches this week as they countdown the final couple weeks of the regular season and hope to qualify for playoffs.