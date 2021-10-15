Vazquez, Lyons lead Vikings tennis past Panthers

Darlene Tumbaga competes for South Tahoe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Led by its top two players, the South Tahoe Vikings girls’ tennis team on Monday, Oct. 4, defeated the visiting North Valleys Panthers 15-3.

South Tahoe’s top two singles players, Kiara Vazquez and Kiera Lyons lost just seven games combined to sweep all three of their matches.

Kyla Schrauben and Stella Devine split time as the No. 3 singles and both earned points in hard-fought matches.

Schrauben was up 4-1 when North Valleys No. 3 player rallied back, But Schrauben held on for a 7-5 victory.

Devine was involved in a back and forth match where she prevailed 6-4.

“Kyla hung in there and was patient to pull the match out,” said Vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “It was a great comeback by North Valleys, but Kyla wasn’t going to give it up. Stella had a good, strong match and all of the singles matches had really long rallies. It was a fun match.”

South Tahoe’s No. 3 doubles team of Darlene Tumbaga and Luna Melgarejo battled in a close match and prevailed 7-5 after North Valleys had tied it up at 5.

“That’s when Darlene and Luna turned on their power and found their rhythm,” Samoluk said. “They were able to find the way and close it out. I am so proud of this team. They really work together and you can see it in their matches. You can see their teamwork in everything.”

The Vikings traveled to North Tahoe on Thursday, Oct. 7, but the match was rained out and will not be rescheduled.