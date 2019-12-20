Viking boys basketball split while girls lose pair

South Tahoe junior Mason Hage grabs a rebound against Spring Creek.

Provided / Ruby Abuhajleh

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe High School basketball teams played their first Northern League home games this past weekend against Elko and Spring Creek.

The Viking boys lost 58-50 to Elko on Friday but beat Spring Creek 65-46 Saturday afternoon while the girls lost both games.

The boys went neck-and-neck against Elko Friday night. Seniors Dylan Chartraw and Carl Valiente played tough defense against Elko’s three tall juniors.

Three players, Valiente (10), Cameron Lehmann (14) and sophomore Andrew Lehmann (19), scored 43 of the team’s 50 points

On Saturday, the boys relied on teamwork to defeat Spring Creek. Valiente went on a run of 3-pointers and Andrew Lehmann acted like a sniper scoring from the corner.

Andrew Lehmann scored 17 points, Valiente netted 15, Cameron Lehmann had 10 points and five assists and Logan Chapman scored eight points.

Jake Tarwater grabbed six rebounds in each game to lead the Vikings.

“We had a pretty solid game plan and we hit big shots when we needed it,” said Vikings head coach David Finnegan. “It came down to the last four minutes. We rose to the challenge and just fell shot, that’s basketball.”

South Tahoe (3-2, 2-1 Northern) next will host Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“This Friday, we’re looking for a hard fought game against Dayton who has always played us tough,” finnegan said. “(I) Fully expect them to zone us and make us shoot from the outside. And we gotta hit outside shots and key shots around the free throw line if we want to beat them.”

Lady Vikings put up fight but lose two

The Lady Vikings put up a good fight in both games, although they came up short.

Elko won Friday night, 54-18 and Spring Creek defeated South Tahoe 68-34 on Saturday.

Co-captains Joebelle Santos and Teagan Welch and Giovana De Loia led the charge for South Tahoe (2-3, 1-2 Northern) against Elko with De Loia scoring a team-high eight points.

Saturday, Spring Creek won 68-34. STHS junior Giovana DeLoia showed her speed and footwork, while junior Olivia Russell didn’t let the towering Spring Creek team frustrate her, as she fought for the ball.

Sophomore Alexia Haven scored a team-high 10 points and Eva Perry added eight.

“Against Elko, we came out flat,” Vikings head coach Mike Neiger. “I don’t think we were ready for their intensity that particular night, and the shots we normally make didn’t fall. So the problems compounded themselves. (On Saturday) We came with more energy, more aggression.

“We just need to be more consistent and move with more authority,” Neiger added. “Practice hard and practice smart. Our motto is to get a little better everyday.”

South Tahoe’s dance team led the big student turnout in cheers.

The Lady Vikings will host Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ruby Abuhajleh is a senior at South Tahoe High School.