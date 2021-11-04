Viking cross county runners qualify for state meet
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ cross country team ran its way into the state meet with a strong performance Friday at the regional event.
Noosa Higgins and Maya Burkett led the Vikings to a second place team finish by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Region Championships at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.
South Tahoe finished with 49 points just behind meet winner Spring Creek with 41 points.
Higgins was the quickest sophomore in a field of 47 runners and finished the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 4 seconds, about 20 seconds off her personal best set a few weeks ago at the Asics Invitational in Clovis, California.
Burkett, a freshman, finished the course in 22:21, more than a minute better than the next freshman.
Also for the Viking, junior Evelyn Bennett finished 15th (23:41) and freshmen Elle Magdelano was 19th and Sasha Pickett was 20th.
For the South Tahoe boys, Max Menke qualified for the state meet with a fourth place finish. The junior finished the course in 18:08, about 17 seconds behind the winner and was 7 seconds from second place.
Senior Raymond Charley earned the last qualifying spot for individuals not on state-qualifying teams. Charley finished in 20:02.
The Vikings did not have enough boys runners to record a team score.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at Shadow Mountain Park. The 3A boys will race at 11:10 a.m. and the girls will start at 1:40 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Viking cross county runners qualify for state meet
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ cross country team ran its way into the state meet with a strong performance Friday at the regional event.