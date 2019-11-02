Viking gridders put up big numbers but fall at Truckee (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe put up all kinds of good statistics against rival Truckee last week, but couldn’t come away with a victory.

The Vikings put up 430 total yards but fell 41-27 to the Wolverines on Friday, Oct. 25, in Truckee.

It’s the fourth straight time Truckee has defeated the Vikings and claimed the Sierra Bowl.

Jake Tarwater threw for over 300 yards, James Adams rushed for over 100 yards and freshman receiver Joel Gomez had a career day with nearly 20 receptions, but Truckee’s offense more than answered every point the Vikings could post.

Truckee scored fast in the first quarter on an 88-yard touchdown pass. The Wolverines made it 14-0 on their second possession.

The Vikings answered midway through the first quarter with Tarwater connecting with Gomez, who made a diving catch, for a 32-yard score.

Truckee made it three TDs on three possessions with a 51-yard scoring run.

Truckee expanded its lead to 34-7 before South Tahoe (4-6, 2-6 Northern) scored again.

Tarwater tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to Mason Hage from 10 yards away.

Adams rushed for a couple of second half touchdowns to close the gap.

Tarwater completed 26 of 36 passes for 311 yards. He finished the season by completing 62% of his passes while throwing for 2,586 yards and 24 TDs.

Eighteen of Tarwater’s completions were hauled in by Gomez who finished with 208 yards.

Hage finished with eight catches for 103 yards and totaled 1,093 for the season on 66 grabs.

Adams had 111 yards on 23 carries and ended the season with 1,540 yards and 12 TDs.