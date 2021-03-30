Viking soccer girls sweep two games, host Truckee on Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s girls’ soccer team remained perfect through five games, although they did allow an opponent to actually score.

The Vikings rallied on Friday, March 26, to defeat host North Valleys 3-1 and ran past Wooster 8-0 the next day at home.

Giovana De Loia shown in 2019 against Truckee, played a big role in both South Tahoe victories over North Valleys and Wooster. Hans Baumann / ABDiver Photography



On Friday, the Vikings allowed their first goal and found themselves behind 1-0 at halftime.

The Panthers scored on a breakaway down the right side of the field.

“The adversity served to spark the team, and I was proud to see them stick together and work as a team to face the challenge,” said Vikings Head Coach Julia Russell.

The Vikings started the second half strong and five minutes in scored a goal to tie the match. Midfielder Vanessa Del Rio Gonzales assisted forward Anjelina Maltase.

Independence Newberry scored the game-winning goal and was assisted by Maltase.

The third goal came from the head of Giovana De Loia. Jenna Pevenage delivered a free kick and De Loia converted a header for the game’s final goal.

“Giving up our first goal of the season was disappointing, but observing the team become stronger, persevere, and find the strength to come away with the win was a critical moment in our development,” Russell said.

The Vikings woke up early the next morning and took it to Wooster right after the opening kickoff.

In the first minute, Olivia Russell made a steal and delivered a pass to Maltase. The forward quickly found space for De Loia who hit a perfect cross that Kelsey Hogan buried in the back of the net.

“That play opened the game and showed the skill and depth of the team,” Russell said.

Maltase scored the next two goals off assists from Hogan and Janeth Hernandez Diaz.

Olivia Kwachack Hall, who normally plays on junior varsity, scored the fourth goal off an assist from Krystyna Schembri. Kwachack Hall has been brought up for the final three games.

The goals kept coming in the second half.

Maltase assisted De Loia for the fifth goal and, a minute later, Pevenage hit another perfect free kick to Marley Befu who finished off the sixth goal.

Another first time varsity player, Kiana Buchholz, scored the seventh goal after beating a defender and finishing in the far corner of the net.

Kwachack Hall scored the game’s final goal.

The Vikings (5-0) will play rival, and four time defending 3A state champ Truckee at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home. It will be South Tahoe’s final home game.

The Vikings will finish the season with two road games, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hug and at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Truckee.

JV — The Vikings defeated North Valleys 8-0.