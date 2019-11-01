Viking volleyers finish league strong, earn No. 2 seed for playoffs

South Tahoe volleyers pose for a photo after beating Fernley Wednesday to end the regular season.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe has secured the No. 2 seed and a first round bye for the upcoming Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Region Volleyball championships.

The Vikings finished the regular season Wednesday night with a 3-1 (28-26, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15) victory over Fernley at home and completed the Northern League schedule with just two losses, both to league champ Truckee.

The Vikings had a shot to earn a shared league title on Monday, but were defeated by Truckee 3-0 in a competitive match at South Tahoe.

South Tahoe’s Abrielle Bross led the Vikings attack with a co-match-high 11 kills and three total blocks.

Alysse Bross added six kills and three blocks while Jerra McLaughlin had four kills and Tyler Pevenage had 13 assists.

South Tahoe (16-2 Northern) doesn’t have to show up Friday, Nov. 8, to Truckee High School for the opening round of the northern region tournament with the bye, but is hoping to play two matches on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Vikings will play the winner between Fernley/Elko and Churchill County at 1:45 p.m.

If South Tahoe prevails it will play at 4 p.m. for the championship.