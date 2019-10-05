Viking volleyers rally to beat Churchill at South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe volleyers bounced back Wednesday after being defeated by rival Truckee last week in a battle for first place.

The Vikings lost the first set 25-19 to Churchill County, but rallied to win three straight 25-13, 25-15, 25-19, on their home court.

Abrielle Bross led the Vikings attack by blasting 22 kills, while Jerra Mclaughlin added 11.

Kaitlyn Racca made a team-high 28 digs and also received 27 of 66 opponents serves and made just two errors.

Tyler Pevenage and Madi Riley each had two blocks and Pevenage assisted on 27 points.

As a team, the Vikings committed just six serving errors in 91 attempts, and recorded nine aces.

It’s a big weekend upcoming for the Vikings (8-1 3A Northern League).

They travel several hours Friday to face Spring Creek (3-6 Northern) and the next day take on Elko (6-3 Northern) before returning to Lake Tahoe.

Standings: Truckee 10-0, South Tahoe 8-1, Fernley 8-2, Elko 6-3, Dayton 6-5, Churchill 4-5, Spring Creek 3-6, Lowry 2-7, North Valleys 1-10, Sparks 0-9.