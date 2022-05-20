Vikings baseball runs out of steam in playoffs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings baseball team enjoyed its best regular season in the program’s history, but they ran out of steam in the playoffs.

The Vikings entered the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Regional Baseball Championships as the top seed, but lost both games at Lowry High School in Winnemucca and traveled home without a state berth.

South Tahoe lost 7-3 to rival Truckee, the No. 4 seed, in the playoff opener on Thursday and then were eliminated by No. 6 seed Dayton 12-7 the next day.

The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings against Truckee and led 3-2 after four, which lasted until the seventh inning.

The Wolverines rallied for five runs in the final inning to send the Vikings into the consolation bracket of the double elimination tournament.

South Tahoe ace Ian Ross pitched into the seventh inning but was let down by the defense that surrendered five unearned runs. The Vikings committed four errors overall.

At the plate, Nico Wagner had two hits and scored twice, Garrett Friederici doubled and drove in two, JR Elizalde had two hits, Ross singled and scored and Luke Laub and Joel Gomez each singled.

The Vikings may have still been reeling the next morning as Dayton jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Vikings scored three times in the fourth. Dayton extended its lead to 9-4 after five and 12-6 after six innings.

Wagner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Gomez had two hits, a run and an RBI to lead the offense.

Also for South Tahoe, Vinnie Abbandondolo doubled and scored, Laub singled and scored, Forrest Jones singled, drove in a run and scored and Ross and Christopher Haven scored runs.

The Vikings ended the season with a 24-9 record, including 20-1 to win the 3A North West League title.