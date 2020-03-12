Vikings baseball wins pair in season opening tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe played two close games and blew two teams aways to open its baseball season last weekend.

The Vikings lost to Dayton 3-2 in their season opener on Friday, March 6, at the Yerington tournament, then came back later in the day and hammered Battle Mountain 11-2.

On Saturday, the Vikings tied Bishop Union 1-1 and finished the weekend with an 11-3 beating of Wooster.

Ian Ross and Frank Aquilina had the Vikings two hits, singles, Ty Loughlin and Joel Gomez scored runs and Jaden Aquino had a run batted in.

Freshman hurler Cameron Gurner tossed 1 ⅔ innings, allowed no hits or walks and struck out two.

Kyle Clark had a big nightcap for the Vikings. He singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in four runs to lead the offense. He also pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the victory.

Aquilina singled and drove in two, Cameron Lehmann scored twice and had an RBI and Jaden Aquino and Joel Gomez both scored twice.

Aquino took the mound the next day and dueled with his counterpart over five innings before ending in a tie.

He surrendered an earned run on six hits while striking out eight.

The Vikings offense went 0 for 15 at the plate, but drew five walks to help push across a run.

Travis Lee singled, doubled and drove in four in the tournament finale and Gomez walked three times and scored three runs.

Aquino scored twice and drove in two and Lehmann scored twice.

The Vikings (2-1) open Northern League play Saturday with a doubleheader at Churchill County.