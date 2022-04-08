Vikings boys, girls swim past Churchill

Kerianne Bourdu competes in breaststroke on Saturday.

Provided/Leslie Edmonds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School swimmers were victorious this weekend in a dual meet against Churchill County.

The Viking boys crushed the Greenwave 190-54 and the girls won 160-90 on Saturday at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

“Both the boys’ and girls’ teams both did great,” said Vikings Head Coach Will Davenport. “ We are at the halfway point in the season and our swimmers are getting more experienced and improving their times at each meet.”

The Viking boys won nine of 11 events led by Zachary Bellairs and Jerry Guebard who each won two individual events and was also part of two winning relays.

Bellairs claimed first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Guebard won the 100 and 200 freestyle events.

Ryder Armstrong won the 500 free.

Provided/Leslie Edmonds

Bellairs and Guebard teamed with Westin Terpening and Omar Manzano to win the 200 medley relay. They also teamed with Manzano and Juan Preciado to claim the 200 free relay.

Terpening won the 100 backstroke and also joined forces with Cesare Grepo, Jackson Trew and Preciado to win the 400 free relay.

Kate Hitchcock competes in the backstroke.

Provided/Leslie Edmonds

The Viking girls won eight of 11 events led by Madden Casto with two individual wins and two relay victories.

Casto claimed the 100 free and 100 back and also teamed with Kerianne Bourdu, Alexis Haven and Maya Burkett to win the 200 medley relay. She also teamed with Darby Creegan, Burkett and Haven to take first in the 200 free relay.

Bourdu won the 100 breast and also won the 400 free relay with teammates Kate Hitchcock, Maia Edmonds and Jasper Webb.

Jasper Webb swims the breaststroke on Saturday against Churchill.

Provided/Leslie Edmonds

Haven won the 200 individual medley and Bella Munson took first in the 500 free.

“Many of our younger swimmers are starting to swim harder races and that is helping us score team points across the board,” Davenport said. “Our experienced swimmers are working hard to prepare for the regional meet and qualify in as many different races as possible. The boys’ team has depth that we haven’t had the last couple of years. Both teams have relays that are hoping to compete for berths at the state meet.”