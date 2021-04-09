Vikings football earns victory over Amador

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calf. — South Tahoe football stayed unbeaten on the season with an impressive win over the Amador Buffaloes.

Jake Tarwater passed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers, Mason Hage hauled in 10 receptions and the defense limited a powerful Buffaloes rushing attack on Friday in a 20-18 victory at South Tahoe.

Amador plays in the Mother Lode League in Northern California known for its physical rushing attacks but likely hasn’t seen a passing attack like South Tahoe features.

Tarwater continued his stellar season by completing 22 of 29 passes for 222 yards. After four games this season, the big righthander has completed 63% of his passes (64-102) while throwing for 897 yards and 14 TDs.

About half of his completions on Friday went to his All-State receiver Mason Hage. The senior is also enjoying a strong season and had 122 yards receiving. He has 26 catches for 430 yards and seven scores in his four games.

The Vikings rushing game was mostly shut down with James Adams gaining just 28 yards on 11 attempts. He is still averaging well over 100 yards per game (109) after enjoying monster games the past couple of weeks.

Joel Gomez hauled in five passes for 39 yards and a TD and Jeremy Smiley caught a 34-yard scoring pass.

Amador couldn’t get its offense going against the Vikings.

Seniors Tyler Griffis, Kaden Leake and junior Leif Ferrier led the way on defense. Griffis and Leake combined for 25 tackles and Ferreir had seven tackles, but four went for losses, including a pair of sacks.

Hage doesn’t just catch the ball on offense, he also intercepted a pass while playing defense.

The Vikings (4-0) have one game left on their schedule, a clash against Hug at 6 p.m. Friday at home.