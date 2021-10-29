Vikings girls fall short of state in individuals, but quality as team

Nora Stewart hits a return earlier this season.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Vikings girls’ tennis fell just short of placing an individual in the state tournament, but they will still battle for a crown as a team.

Kirara Vazquez and Kiera Lyons each won their opening match in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Girls Individual Tennis Championships at the Reno Tennis Center.

Vazquez, the No. 4 seed, won her first match against Incline Village’s Jordan Stevens 6-2, 6-1, but lost in the quarterfinals.

Lyons, the No. 8 seed, rallied from behind in the first set to claim her match 7-5, 6-2, but she also fell in the quarterfinals.

Kyla Schrauben also participated but entered unseeds and lost her first match to the eventual champion from Hug, Aenessa Rylski.

In doubles, Erin Yamaoka and Nora Stewart reached the state tournament by earning fourth place.

The unseeded duo took down the No. 4 seed in their first match 6-3, 6-3, and advanced to the state tournament via a walkover in the quarterfinals. They lost 8-1 in the semifinals to the eventual champions from Truckee.

South Tahoe’s Soleil Weed and Lauren Romsos earned the No. 5 seed heading in and won their first round match 6-3, 6-2. The duo had to forfeit a couple of days later which helped Yamaoka and Stewart advance to state.

Luna Melgarejo and Darlene Tumbaga were the No. 8 seed and fell in three sets to the Incline team of Lena Soli and Kenna Mirzayan 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a third set tiebreaker.

Garret Friederici and Kade Schauben were the No. 5 seed and won two matches that featured three sets going into tiebreakers. They won their first match 6-7(12), 6-2, 6-4 and their second match 7-6(5) and 7-6(3).

The doubles tournament begins Friday.