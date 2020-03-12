Vikings golf team doubles in size, eye return trip to state

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Golf fever has apparently swept through South Tahoe High School.

Nineteen boys have come out this spring to play, over twice as many from a year ago, including the top four players.

It’s affected normal travel operations.

“It’s crazy, we’re taking a bus down the hill instead of one or two suburbans,” said Vikings first-year head coach Greg Kuntz, who also coaches the girls’ team in the fall. “It’s amazing how many kids have come out. Our top players are back and there’s so much enthusiasm.”

Marcus Slack, Bailey Sommerfeld, Liam Molesworth and Dalton Drum were South Tahoe’s top performers a year ago where they finished fourth in state.

This year, Kuntz is hoping that the foursome returns stronger, carries the Vikings back to state, hopefully improve on their fourth place finish and challenge defending state champion and rival Truckee.

“Truckee is really good. We gotta hope we improved and they didn’t,” Kuntz said. “The thing about golf, and I’m a baseball guy too, you have to play the foul balls in golf. And what we need to do is cut down on our foul balls.”

The weather has been great for practice in the preseason. But Monday’s season-opening tournament in Dayton may be in danger if the Vikings can’t leave the basin following a storm scheduled to hit the area Saturday.

They are also scheduled to play Tuesday at Fernley.