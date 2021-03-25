Vikings hold off North Valleys for 2nd straight grid win

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe made it two wins in a row Friday with a narrow 23-22 victory over North Valleys in Reno.

South Tahoe’s Jake Tarwater throws on the move in the season-opening win over Wooster. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Jake Tarwater threw for one touchdown pass and ran for two more and Mason Hage caught four passes for 105 yards and a TD to lead the Vikings offense.

James Adams didn’t reach the end zone but he was a workhouse on both sides of the ball for South Tahoe. He rushed for 123 yards on 25 carries and also led the defense with 10 total tackles.

Gio Morales-Hurtado got the Vikings on the board first in the first quarter with a 30-yard field goal.

South Tahoe added 13 more points in the second quarter and took a 16-7 lead at halftime.

North Valleys scored a safety in the third quarter and added 13 points in the fourth but the Vikings scored their third touchdown of the game to stave off the Panthers rally.

The Vikings defense who caused five turnovers in the first game added another against North Valleys and added a blocked field goal.

Jeremy Smiley caused two fumbles and made eight tackles. Jesus Chavarin recovered one of those fumbles. AJ Webb blocked a field goal attempt and Tyler Griffis added nine tackles and Hage had seven tackles.

The defense that allowed just 18 passing yards in the season opener gave up just 102 to North Valleys on 15 completions.

The Panthers did have some success on the ground with Cameron Zeidler rushing for a game-high 169 yards and three TDs on 29 attempts.

Tarwater finished with 32 rushing yards on six carries, his second highest career output next to last season’s 45 yard effort against Fernley, and his first two rushing scores. In the air he completed 13 of 23 passes for 206 yards.

Morales-Hurtado caught four passes for 67 yards and Joel Gomez had four catches for 20 yards.

South Tahoe (2-0) next will play at 6 p.m. Friday at Sparks.