Viking hoopsters hot heading into showdown at Elko

Cameron Lehmann drives to the basket last year against Truckee.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe has won four straight basketball games and is red hot heading into a showdown Friday with the Northern League’s top team.

The Vikings (10-5, 7-3 Northern) smashed rival, and host, Truckee 61-45 on Saturday then came back home Tuesday and dismantled Sparks 71-35.

The Vikings are tied for third place in league with Lowry (7-3 Northern), who just lost on Thursday to Fernley (6-5), and a bit further behind Elko (9-0) and Churchill County (9-1). Lowry, Churchill and Elko have handed the Vikings their three league losses. The top six teams in league qualify for postseason.

Against Truckee, Andrew Lehmann connected on five 3-pointers and led the Vikings offense with 22 points. He also handed out a game-high eight assists and made six steals.

Lehman has really dialed it in from long distance this season, hitting 44 of 98 shots (45%), including 14 of 26 in victories over Truckee and North Valleys the game before, and Sparks.

The sophomore is the Vikings leading scorer with an average of about 18 points per game.

Andrew’s older brother, senior Cameron Lehmann, poured in 16 points and the two have provided South Tahoe with a strong one-two scoring punch. Cameron Lehmann is the team’s second leading scorer at about 14 points per game.

Also for the Vikings against Truckee, Carl Valiente scored nine points. Logan Chapman added five points and four rebounds and Mason Hage grabbed a team-high six boards.

South Tahoe swept the season series from Sparks (1-9), winning the first game by 32 points (65-33) and the second by 36.

Cameron Lehmann led the way against the Railroaders with 22 points while also adding nine assists and four steals.

For the Vikings, Valiente added 16 points and four assists, Andrew Lehmann hit 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for 12 points and also had five rebounds and five assists, Jake Tarwater had nine points and Lars Ferrier and Mason Hage each had four points, Hage had five boards.

South Tahoe heads to Elko (9-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a clash against the first place Indians.

The Vikings gave Elko all it could handle in the team’s first meeting, a 58-50 loss Dec. 13 at Lake Tahoe.

The Vikings lead by two points, 41-39, heading into the final frame but couldn’t finish out the victory.

South Tahoe the next day will visit Spring Creek (3-6) before returning home Tuesday for another big game against Churchill County (9-1).

They finish the week Friday, Jan. 31, with a home game vs. Dayton (3-6).