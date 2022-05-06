Vikings lose perfect league record, but sweep North Valleys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s dream of completing an undefeated league season came to an end this week, but the Vikings have clinched the title and will enter the playoffs next week as a top seed.

The Vikings were beaten 14-2 by their rival Truckee on Tuesday after sweeping North Valleys in a three game set last weekend.

In the opener against North Valleys on Friday, April 29, Luke Laub pitched a complete game 3-hitter with 11 strikeouts and zero walks and no earned runs allowed.

The Vikings scored three in the third and three in the sixth to support Laub’s dazzling performance.

Christopher Haven launched a home run and also singled and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings.

Also for South Tahoe, JR Elizalde had two hits, Garrett Friederici singled and drove in a run, Joel Gomez doubled and scored, Forrest Jones had an RBI, Laub singled and scored and Vinnie Abbandondolo scored a run.

Game 2 was the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday, and the Vikings dominated and squashed a late rally. South Tahoe led 11-2 heading into the final inning and had to hold on as the Panthers rallied for four runs.

At the plate, Freiderici had two hits, including a double, and drove in two, Gomez had two hits and scored four runs, Haven had a hit and three RBIs and Laub and Elizalde each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Jones pitched the first five innings allowing five hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out six to earn the victory.

In the nightcap, South Tahoe scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the sweep with a 6-5 win. The Vikings led 5-1 after two innings but had to rally after the Panthers tied things in the fourth.

Haven had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, Laub doubled and singled, scored three times and drove in two to lead the offense. Abbandondolo and Ian Ross each had two hits.

The Vikings (21-7, 17-1 North West League) will play three games against Sparks (12-11, 8-7), at home, on Friday and Saturday to end the regular season. First pitch Friday is at 3 p.m. with the twinbill on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Baseball Playoffs will take place from Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14, at Lowry High School in Winnemucca.