Vikings rip off 10 straight wins before suffering 1st loss

South Tahoe sophomore Joel Gomez hustles for a triple earlier this year. He has five triples in 11 games this season. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After ripping off 10 straight victories to start the season, including a three-game sweep of rival Truckee, South Tahoe baseball suffered its first loss.

The Vikings walked off with a 5-4 victory in eight innings over the Wolverines on Thursday, April 29, and swept them in a twinbill, 15-0 and 8-7, on Saturday in Truckee.

They returned home, sort of, on Monday and split a doubleheader against Elko at Lampe Park in Gardnerville.

In Thursday’s victory over Truckee, South Tahoe managed just six hits, struck out 16 times and trailed 3-0 after five innings before rallying back. The Vikings scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh to send it into extra frames and then scored two in the eight after Truckee had scored to seal the victory.

Andrew Lehmann recorded 23 of the games 24 outs and allowed just three earned runs seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. Nico Wagner got the final out in the eighth and ended up with the victory.

Ian Ross tripled and drove in a run and Lehmann, Jordan Gomez, Luke Laub and Cameron Gurner each had singles and a run batted in.

The first game of the twinbill on Saturday was over in three innings as the Vikings romped to a 15-0 win.

Laub went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to lead a prolific offense.

Aidan Walker went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and also tossed three shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Also for South Tahoe (10-1), Gomez was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Lehmann was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Caden Matthews was 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

The Vikings held on in the nightcap for the sweep even though the defensive miscues allowed five unearned runs to cross the plate.

Ross (3-0) got the victory after tossing 5 ⅓ innings allowing seven runs, but just two were earned, while striking out five.

Wagner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to power the offense.

Also for South Tahoe, Lehmann doubled and had two RBIs, Laub went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ross doubled and Gomez doubled and scored twice.

The Vikings turned eight hits and six walks into 15 runs in burying Elko for their 10th straight win to start the season.

Gomez went 3-for-3 with a double and triple and two RBIs and Walker had two hits and three runs batted in to lead the offense. Gurner singled and drove in two, Wagner singled and scored three times and Matthews singled and scored twice.

Walker tossed the five inning complete game allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning a pair.

The Vikings ran out of juice in the nightcap falling in five innings.

The Vikings managed just five hits, three came off Wagner’s bat, including a double and an RBI, Ross doubled and Gomez smacked his fourth triple of the season.

The Vikings bounced back Wednesday with a 19-0 drubbing of Hug in three innings.

Wagner went 4-for-4 with a double and five runs batted in, Gomez lined his fifth triple of the season and scored four runs, Laub tripled and drove in three, Garrett Friederici tripled and drove in a run, Matthews doubled and scored twice and Walker singled twice and scored three runs.

As a team, South Tahoe is batting a whopping .390 and have 35 extra base hits, including 23 doubles. There are three players hitting over .500 — Gomez .611 (22-36), Wagner .525 (21-4) and Laub .500 (16-32). They are averaging about 12 runs per game.

Up next for South Tahoe is a home doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Saturday against Hug. They will also play at Dayton at 2 p.m. Tuesday and have a home date against North Valleys at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.