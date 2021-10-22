Vikings soccer blanks NV, ends home slate Saturday vs. Truckee
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Five different players scored as the South Tahoe Vikings girl’s soccer team shutout North Valleys 5-0 on Saturday in Reno.
Sydney Irwin and Anjelina Maltase scored goals and added assists and Marley Befu, Jenni Arias and Jenna Pevenage each scored to lift the Vikings to their second straight win after a couple of games were canceled, including Monday’s game against Incline Village on the North Shore due to weather and wet field conditions.
Mackenzie Nealis and Giulia Lancellotti added assists for the Vikings.
Molly Adams and Isabella Stowell combined in goal to record the shutout.
The Vikings (5-1-2, 3-1-1 3A North-West League) have scored 29 goals in eight games while allowing just four.
The Vikings played Wooster Thursday at home. The Colts handed the Vikings their lone loss of the season, 1-0 on Sept. 30 in Reno.
South Tahoe ends its home slate on Saturday, Oct. 23, against rival Truckee. The teams tied 1-1 in Truckee in their first meeting of the year. The tie against South Tahoe is the Wolverines only blemish on their record in 11 games (10-0-1).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Highlander volleyers stay perfect on season
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Highlanders volleyball team is closing in on a regular season league championship and the top seed in the 2A northern region playoffs.