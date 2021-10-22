Vikings soccer blanks NV, ends home slate Saturday vs. Truckee

Marley Befu scored for the Vikings against North Valleys.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Five different players scored as the South Tahoe Vikings girl’s soccer team shutout North Valleys 5-0 on Saturday in Reno.

Sydney Irwin and Anjelina Maltase scored goals and added assists and Marley Befu, Jenni Arias and Jenna Pevenage each scored to lift the Vikings to their second straight win after a couple of games were canceled, including Monday’s game against Incline Village on the North Shore due to weather and wet field conditions.

Mackenzie Nealis and Giulia Lancellotti added assists for the Vikings.

Molly Adams and Isabella Stowell combined in goal to record the shutout.

The Vikings (5-1-2, 3-1-1 3A North-West League) have scored 29 goals in eight games while allowing just four.

The Vikings played Wooster Thursday at home. The Colts handed the Vikings their lone loss of the season, 1-0 on Sept. 30 in Reno.

South Tahoe ends its home slate on Saturday, Oct. 23, against rival Truckee. The teams tied 1-1 in Truckee in their first meeting of the year. The tie against South Tahoe is the Wolverines only blemish on their record in 11 games (10-0-1).