Vikings win pair, play at Truckee Saturday afternoon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ basketball team won two out of three Northern League games in the past week.

The Vikings started the stretch with an 82-68 loss to Lowry Friday, Jan. 10, at home then went on the road the next day to smash Fernley 65-40 and topped it off with a 67-55 victory Wednesday over North Valleys in Reno.

In the loss to the Buckaroos, the Vikings shot just 1 of 16 from 3-point range and couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring pace. Lowry (7-1 Northern) led 60-36 heading into the final quarter before the Vikings mounted a furious rally to make it closer.

Cameron Lehmann scored 20 points to lead the Vikings and added five assists and four steals. Andrew Lehmann added 14, Frank Aquilina had 12, Carl Valiente netted eight points, dished five assists and made four steals, Jake Tarwater had six points and Ethan Ward led the team with five rebounds.

Everybody got to play the next in the rout of Fernley (3-5 Northern).

Cameron Lehmann scored 12 points, Logan Chapman added 11 and Dylan Chartraw canned three 3-pointers and scored nine points to lead the Vikings offense.

Tarwater added seven points, Aquilina had six, Valiente and Ward each had five and Lars Ferrier grabbed a team-high five boards.

The Vikings (8-5, 5-3 Northern) sit in fourth place in the league standings with the top six teams qualifying for postseason.

They will end the first half of league Saturday against the fifth-place team, and rival, Truckee (3-4 Northern).

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. The Vikings next home game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sparks (1-7 Northern) who they smashed 65-33 on the road Dec. 10 to start league play.

3A Northern League standings: Elko 9-0, Churchill 7-1, Lowry 7-1, South Tahoe 5-3, Truckee 3-4, Fernley 3-5, Spring Creek 3-6, Dayton 2-6, Sparks 1-7, North Valleys 0-7.