Whittell cross-country hosts Lake Tahoe Deconstructed Relay; Incline takes both team divisions

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Whittell High School hosted a cross-country relay race, Lake Tahoe Deconstructed Relay, on September 17, 2025.

In the boys 2-mile division, Shamus Nealis from South Lake Tahoe finished first in 11:07, followed quickly by Logan Robertson from Whittell in 11:11. Incline High School won the team division with 25 points, followed by South Tahoe in 2nd with 45 points and Whittell in 6th with 98 points.

In the girl’s division, South Lake Tahoe took the top 2 spots with Lyla Landy running 13:29 and Madelyn Landy running 14:42. The team race between South Tahoe and Incline was tight; it came down to the last race, with Incline coming out the victor with 13 points.