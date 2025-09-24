Whittell cross-country hosts Lake Tahoe Deconstructed Relay; Incline takes both team divisions
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Whittell High School hosted a cross-country relay race, Lake Tahoe Deconstructed Relay, on September 17, 2025.
In the boys 2-mile division, Shamus Nealis from South Lake Tahoe finished first in 11:07, followed quickly by Logan Robertson from Whittell in 11:11. Incline High School won the team division with 25 points, followed by South Tahoe in 2nd with 45 points and Whittell in 6th with 98 points.
In the girl’s division, South Lake Tahoe took the top 2 spots with Lyla Landy running 13:29 and Madelyn Landy running 14:42. The team race between South Tahoe and Incline was tight; it came down to the last race, with Incline coming out the victor with 13 points.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.