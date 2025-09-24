Whittell hosts Lake Tahoe Middle School Cross Country Trail Fest

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – George Whittell Middle School hosted the Tah-Nev Middle School Cross Country League on September 19, 2025.

Over 400 runners competed on a tough Zephyr Cove Course in the rain. Top local finishers included Zoe Zachary from South Lake Tahoe Middle School finishing in 11th place in the 8th-grade girls’ division with a time of 15:13.

In the 8th-grade boys’ division, Kai Rios finished second with a time of 11:36 followed closely by Harper Luis from Whittell Middle School, finishing in 10th with a time of 13:06. In the team division for the 8th 8th-grade boys, South Lake Tahoe was 3rd with 94 points and Whittell was 4th with 99 points. The next race is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25 at South Lake Tahoe Middle School as local runners prepare for the Championship in October.