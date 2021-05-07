Whittell’s White, Forvilly earn All-League football awards

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A pair of Whittell High School football players earned awards during this past COVID-shortened season.

Jack White and Jack Forvilly each earned first time All-League while Ben Turner and Christian Boatman earned honorable mention.

White earned his award at running back where he has led the team in rushing for the last three years.

“Jack was the source of many long runs, exciting plays, kickoff and punt returns as well as gaining tough short yardage,” said Whittelll Head Coach Doug Patton. “To quote Virginia City’s head coach, ‘we beat the hell out of that guy for three years and he never quit or slowed down.’ He led our team in rushing and he often played with lingering injuries.”

White was equally as good on defense, even though he played out of position due to a limited amount of players. White starred at defensive end by notching six sacks in five games and also led the team in tackles for loss.

“He could have been the best cornerback in the league, but he played defensive end out of necessity and shut down the running game to his side,” Patton said.

Forvilly stepped into a leadership role on the team. He took over at quarterback this past season and also made critical plays at linebacker, where he earned his first team All-League award.

“Jack learned a new offense and at points carried this team to victory,” Patton said. “He led his team in rushing over the last two games of the season and played with all heart and toughness.”

A defensive highlight for Forvilly was a game-sealing sack on fourth down against Sierra Lutheran to preserve the Warriors first victory of the season.

“He made critical plays at key times defensively and led the team in tackles as well as playing time,” Patton said.

The Warriors finished their 5-game season at 2-3 which included one forfeit loss and two wins to end the season.