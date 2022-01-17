Homewood to host free ski day for firefighters

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Firefighters, hotshots, EMTs and First Responders will be able to enjoy a free day of skiing and riding at Homewood on Jan. 30, 2022.

“Many of us in the Tahoe region and throughout California were touched by the effects of wildfire last year. Though we can never repay our firefighters and first responders for the hard work and sacrifices they made while battling the blazes, but as a token of our appreciation we’re giving away 200 lift tickets,” Homewood said in a press release.

Tickets will be given on a first-come, first served basis on their Online Portal starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

Eligible skiers will need to provide their name, a work related email address, and proof of employment (active employee identification, or a current paystub).

The first 200 people to submit this information will receive a lift ticket voucher code by email between Jan. 26 and 28. Each lift ticket voucher is only valid for January 30, 2022 and may not be transferred to any other date.