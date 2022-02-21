David Wise takes silver at freezing Olympic halfpipe
Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira on Friday took silver and bronze, while New Zealand’s Nico Porteous claimed gold at a freezing Olympic halfpipe event.
With wind chills dipping to minus 26, and with snow pellets and clouds sporadically infiltrating the halfpipe itself, the day of the men’s halfpipe final was a day for die-hards only, according to the Associated Press.
The 12 finalists took three runs each down the halfpipe. Of their 36 total runs, only 18 were completed without a fall.
Wise, of Reno, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. For more on his Olympic run, see Wise takes silver at freezing halfpipe .
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
