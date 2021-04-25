Zephyr tennis club offers free clinic, paid lessons for kids
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Zephyr Cove Tennis Club is offering area youth a free clinic and, for those wanting more instruction, a series of paid camps.
The free clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, will be a refresher for those who have swung a racket before and a chance for newcomers to learn the basics. It is open to anyone ages 4-12 and will be directed by Dave Nostrant, the club’s head pro. Nostrant has decades of experience teaching all ages and abilities.
“As with all activities, it’s best to have the proper instruction from the get-go so it’s not necessary to unlearn bad habits,” Nostrant said in a press release. “This day will be all about showing kids how fun tennis is.”
Kids should wear athletic clothes, including shoes with non-marking soles, bring water and wear sunscreen. Kids should also have a mask to wear off the court and stay socially distanced.
A few rackets will be available to borrow.
Nostrant also is offering a series of paid kids camps in late spring and summer.
Session 1 June 1-4 (Tue-Fri)
Session 2 June 7-10 (Mon-Thur)
Session 3 June 14-17 (Mon-Thur)
Session 4 June 21-24 (Mon-Thur)
Session 5 June 28-July1 (Mon-Thur)
Session 6 July 5-8 (Mon-Thur)
Session 7 July 12-15 (Mon-Thur)
Session 8 July 19-22 (Mon-Thur)
Session 9 Aug 2-5 (Mon-Thur)
Session 10 Aug 9-12 (Mon-Thur)
Ages 4-6 are from 1-1:45 p.m. for $35. Ages 7-9 are from 2-3 p.m. for $55. Ages 10-12 play from 3:15-4:30 p.m. for $65.
Sign up for the tennis camps at https://www.zctennis.com/schedule/junior-tennis/.
Nostrant also offers private lessons in addition to groups.
For more information, call Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or email davenostrant@yahoo.com.
