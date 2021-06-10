Drink of the Week: Sage Leaf’s Pineapple Sage Martini

This week’s featured drink is the Sage Martini from Sage Leaf in Incline Village. (Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Maybe it’s because I’m easily amused, but serve me food or beverage that is smoking and I’m like Augustus Gloop in the Chocolate Factory. But unlike Augustus Gloop, I can absolutely drink all of this week’s drink.

The Pineapple Sage Martini is probably a lot like you might think it is, but each step gets great care and when that happens the result is usually top notch. Spoiler alert: this notch is on its tippy toes. Who came up with tippy, anyway?

The first 48 hours of fun start when Polish vodka meets fresh pineapple, which is apparently a match made in liquor Heaven. I’m no vodka expert (although I play one in this column), but I can tell you this marinating bath pushes the vodka out of the blocks like a heat-seeking missile. Its shaken with a fresh ingredient trifecta: pineapple juice, lemon juice, and sage. That’s strained into a glass and topped with pyrotechnics of a smoking sage leaf.

Right away you get the aromatics from the burnt sage. And as I always like to point out health benefits of ingredients, burning sage is said to be purifying and may help dispense of negative energy. So, at least you’ll have that going for you.

The flavors are as balanced as an Olympic gymnast. You might think the citrus characters come in overly sweet or tangy, but the herb-y-ness back it down to the point where all of the ingredients are in a quid pro quo session – each giving one another something in exchange.

Drinkabilty is light and almost creamy, making it a perfect lunch-buddy on a weekend. They’re not shy about the vodka, so I wouldn’t go planning a hike up Tallac afterwards. I guess you can take that advice with a grain of Veruca Salt, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or give them a call at 775-413-5005.