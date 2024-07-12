Hall of Famer Tim Brown wins boat at American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. – For many years, a MasterCraft boat has been sitting on Hole 12 at the American Century Championship as a prize for getting a hole-in-one, tempting players. This is the first year a player has sunk the shot and won the boat.

On Friday, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Tim Brown shot an incredible hole-in-one, winning himself MasterCraft X24 valued at over $200,000.

“Tim is the first player to win a boat since MasterCraft became involved with the tournament several years ago,” said MasterCraft Vice President of Marketing, Krista Schipner. “We are thrilled for Tim to receive his new MasterCraft and can’t wait to see him out on the water.”

Tim Brown celebrates on his new boat. Provided / American Century Championship

The X24 combines luxury with top-tier features including world-class wakes and waves, plush seating for 18, and 4,300 lbs of ballast. It’s designed to entertain, impress, and excel on the water, and is valued at over $200,000.

“The excitement doesn’t stop here, though. There are unlimited opportunities to give away a boat on Hole 12, so anyone else who makes a hole-in-one this weekend will also win an X24,” said Schipner.

Brown hit the 143-yard shot with his 9 Iron.

“I didn’t hit it the way I wanted to. I started to complain, then it started to go towards the hole,” said Brown in a press conference following the round. “It took a couple holes to calm down. I think I double bogeyed the next two holes.”

Brown added that he didn’t know the boat was the prize until Marcus Allen told him.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget, and having buddies there made it more special,” said Brown.

He finished Friday’s round with 17 points.

Not only is this the first year a boat has been won, but its also the first hole-in-one on Hole 12 in ACC history. While this is the first time a boat has been won, this is not the first time players have won big from a hole-in-one. In 2011, Joe Sakic took home a $1 million prize from his hole-in-one.