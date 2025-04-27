2025-26 Ski California Gold Pass now on sale

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Valued for the transferable, unrestricted access it provides to whomever has it in their possession, the Ski California Gold Pass is unlike other ski passes and it’s on sale now for the 2025-26 season in limited quantities until it sells out.

One of the most exclusive passes in the ski industry, the Gold Pass provides access to 36 downhill and cross-country ski areas in California and Nevada. Only a limited number of passes are available for sale annually, making it one of the most coveted ski passes for ski and snowboard enthusiasts, and organizations who purchase them to make them available as an employee perk.

“With no blackout dates and direct lift access at most resorts, the Gold Pass makes it easy to explore all that our member resorts have to offer,” said John Rice, Ski California president. “That includes 36 downhill and XC areas, 37,000 total acres of skiable terrain, 45,000 vertical feet, and 350 miles of XC trails. For passionate skiers and riders, this is the ultimate ski pass.”

The 2025 Ski California Gold Pass is available for $4,125 per pass while supplies last. Learn more and buy online at skicalifornia.org/gold-pass .