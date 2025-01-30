Action in Tahoe: Father-Daughter Dance, Xtreme International Ice Racing

Winter Wonderland Father-Daughter Dance

STATELINE – Kahle Community Center “invites the community to step into a Winter Wonderland and create unforgettable memories at the annual Father-Daughter Dance.” The event “will take place at Harrah’s Tahoe on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.,” according to organizers. The cost is $20 per person and tickets are available for purchase at the Kahle Community Center, located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, Nev. For more information, call 775-586-7271.

The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power

CRYSTAL BAY – The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power will play the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. According to organizers, The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power is a “multicultural five-piece from Los Angeles” and “have built a cult following in the States on the road – putting rubber to pavement and playing over 1,000 shows together over the past nine years.” Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the doors. Find more information at http://www.tixr.com .

Xtreme International Ice Racing at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

STATELINE – Xtreme International Ice Racing will perform from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. “The action-packed event has racers going 0-60 in under 3 seconds,” According to organizers. “Speedway bikes and quads are modified and compete in an indoor ice arena. Over 2000 metal studs are added to the tires, and the bikes do not have brakes.” Find tickets at Ticketmaster.com, or buy your tickets at the Box Office. Get $5 OFF with code RACE25. More information at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/ .

Ullr Fest Parade & Community Party and Race at Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE – The annual Ullr Fest Parade & Community Party will be held on the evening of Friday, January 31, 2025 at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, with the Community race the next day. “Join the community for an outdoor celebration, while raising funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team (DPSEF),” say organizers. “The festive evening will include a torchlight parade, bonfire, music, raffles, food, drinks and more!” More information at https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/ullr-fest/ .

Countess Luann at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE – Countess Luann de Lesseps will perform at the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:00 p.m on Saturday, February 1. “Countess Luann de Lesseps is an original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, The Real Housewives of New York City,” say organizeres. “Luann transformed her career as a nurse, model, actress, author, philanthropist, and TV star into a wildly successful cabaret entertainer.” More information, including ticket pricing, at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Tree Trivia Snowshoe Trek With Sugar Pine Foundation

STATELINE – “The Sugar Pine Foundation (SPF) and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association TRTA) have teamed up for a morning of education and fun as we snowshoe along the Tahoe Rim Trail to the iconic Castle Rock and loop back to the Kingsbury North Trailhead.” Join the tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Kingsbury North Trailhead, 476 Andria Dr, Stateline. Tickets are $10. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Historical Snowshoe Tours

TRUCKEE – Donner Memorial State Park, Visitor Center, Truckee. Donner State Park invites visitors to “join us for Historical Snowshoe Tours at Donner Memorial State Park, offered every Saturday January through March (weather permitting)” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. “These engaging 90-minute tours depart from the Visitor Center and are guided by knowledgeable park staff and volunteers. Along the 1.5-mile route, participants will enjoy educational stops at notable locations, including the Pioneer Monument, the Murphy Cabin site, and unique natural landmarks.” The event is free, though pre-registration required. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk w/ TBA

CRYSTAL BAY – Join pop music enthusiasts for a “One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Casino.” The show will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1. The show will be “recreating the incredible act that we all wish we could see just ‘One More Time’,” according to organizers. The show is Standing Room Only. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Moe. Concert at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY – The band moe. will play at 8 p.m., Monday, February 3, at the Crystal Bay Casino. “Hailed by American Songwriter for their “mind-bending musicality,” moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship, and smart, resonant songcraft,” say organizers. “For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness.” Ticket purchase is required, with tickets priced at $35 in advance, $40 at the doors. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.