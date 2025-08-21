Assistance League Sierra Foothills awards $25,000 in scholarships

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Assistance League Sierra Foothills is a local, all volunteer nonprofit organization with the goal of transforming lives and strengthening the El Dorado County community through its many philanthropic programs. This year the Scholarship Program presented $25,000, in two different categories, to eight exemplary El Dorado County high school seniors.

The Community Service Scholarship is given to recognize students who have demonstrated exemplary unpaid volunteer community service and the Advantage Scholarship is presented to those who have overcome challenges and are interested in continuing their education.

A recent Elevated Digital Learning Academy South Lake Tahoe graduate, Ellie James played both junior varsity softball and varsity soccer and volunteer at her church, at the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and also at Live Violence Free.

Community Service Scholarship recipients for 2025 are Ariana Thakur, Sophia Sumimoto and Sage Pittman.

Aracely Garcia, Ariana Thakur, Sophia Sumimoto, Chloe Pop and Isabella Hampton-Teiber. Provided

Ariana Thakur, an Oak Ridge High School graduate, raised money for the purchase of chrome books to teach other girls coding. After the coding classes ended, she then donated the chrome books to the El Dorado Hills Library. Sophia Sumimoto, also an Oak Ridge High School graduate, helped to establish a Peer Advocacy program to aid incoming freshman with their transition into high school. She was able to obtain a grant to implement and oversee the program and keep it running for three years. Sage Pittman, an El Dorado High School graduate, successfully impacted the lives of special needs students by helping them to develop workplace skills for future careers through their involvement in the Adult Transition Program.

Aracely Garcia, Isabella Hampton-Teiber, Chloe Pop, Marina MacPherson and Ellie James each received a 2025 Advantage Scholarship after dealing with various challenges in their lives.

Aracely Garcia, an El Dorado High School graduate, was co-founder of the Science Olympiad and was also involved in many leadership activities. Isabella Hampton-Teiber is a recent graduate from Ponderosa High School where she excelled academically and participated in many sports and community service endeavors. Also graduating from Ponderosa High School, Chloe Pop excelled in academics and extra-curricular activities. She maintained a 4.0 GPA, participated in school sports and church activities and volunteered in the community. Marina MacPherson graduated from Golden Sierra High School. During high school she maintained an outstanding academic record, was active in many sports and still found time to volunteer in her community.

More pictures of this year’s outstanding scholarship recipients and further information about Assistance League Sierra Foothills and our numerous philanthropic programs can be found online at http://www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills .