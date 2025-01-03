Blighted building in South Lake Tahoe will get decision by end of month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A one-story residence at 3515 Rancho Circle has been a concern of the city of South Lake Tahoe since 2022. Though it has stood since 1961, in the past few years, it has fallen into disrepair and has become a health and public safety concern. On December 20, the city filed a petition to abate the substandard building, which will be heard by the end of January.

The suit was filed against three respondents: the current property owner, Stephen C. Harrington, as well as Wells Fargo Bank and other potential people with ownership interest in the property. It seeks to nominate a third party, listed as Dean J. Pucci, as the receiver who will manage the property in lieu of Harrington.

The inspection image of the 3515 Rancho Circle property, with graffiti and an open back door. Provided / Sonia Wheeler

The case details multiple attempts to reach Harrington from different parties after a neighbor contacted the police department to report a broken window and graffiti at the property back in August of 2022. Officer Dylan Sullivan reported that an interview with the neighbor revealed that the house had stood unoccupied since 1993.

Harrington had apparently received court paperwork from San Mateo County dated to 2019, which referenced other abandoned properties in that county. The police department issued him violations regarding the graffiti, fallen fence in the backyard, broken window, and excessive trash and refuse in the yard, but Harrington did not respond by the deadline.

Community Service Officer Supervisor Sonia Wheeler made numerous attempts to research a contact point for Harrington, including reaching out to his other properties, El Dorado County Sheriff’s office, San Mateo County Courthouse and sheriff.

By 2023, the police and code enforcement personnel visited the property, seeing as more windows were broken and the fence had fallen. The property appeared abandoned and was likely in use by squatters, due to the presence of alcohol bottles and clothes on the floor.

Finally, last year in January, the city filed for an inspection warrant and several more violations were found during its inspection. Additionally, the building was broken into by three juveniles later last year—but due to the entrances being in such disrepair and the many broken windows, trespassing into the property was exceptionally easy.

City Attorney Heather Stroud and Assistant City Attorney Daniel Bardzell surmised in the petition that Harrington was likely deceased. In the prayer for relief, the city requested that receiver Dean J. Pucci correct the violations and that the respondents reimburse the enforcement costs. The case is set to be heard on January 31 by the Superior Court of El Dorado County.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.