Bomb squad called to South Lake Tahoe museum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the Lake Tahoe History Museum in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 16, regarding a recently donated item that resulted in deploying the Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad.

According to the police department, someone had found the object, along with others items, while snorkeling Fallen Leaf Lake and donated the items to the museum. The museum was unable to identify the item and called the police.

The department called in the Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad, which worked with the officers to assess and x-ray the object. Bomb techs determined the object in question was not a bomb, but instead a training aid used for American soldiers to practice locating military ordnances and collected the item.

The museum was evacuated temporarily while bomb techs responded.