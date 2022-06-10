Bowl Incline hosts three week soft opening

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After being closed for over a year, Bowl Incline celebrated their soft opening on Wednesday, June 8.

The soft opening will continue for the next three weeks. The first week is by invitation only, then it will be opened to their mailing list for the next two weeks.

New owners Tracy and Steve Tomkovicz have completely revamped the bowling alley inside and out and they are excited to share the new look with their friends and family.

“[The first night] went great. We’ve gotten rave reviews from the floors to the food,” Tracy Tomkovicz said.

The bowling alley will now boast 16 brand new lanes, an upgraded arcade, a bar and dance floor in a new upstairs space with axe throwing available, and a completely new Hawaiian fusion restaurant.

The restaurant is being run by Sam Choy, a longtime friend of the Tomkovicz family. He is an award-winning chef whose family ran a bowling alley when he was just a child. Choy has put together a new menu that mixes his Hawaiian heritage and favorites that you would see at the bowling alley.

Tomkovicz said one piece of positive feedback she’s heard several times is that the food doesn’t taste like normal bowling alley food.

They are limiting visitors during the soft opening to allow their staff to get fully trained and to work out all of the kinks. The exterior is also still being completed, another reason why they haven’t fully opened yet.

The bowling alley is expected to be fully open in July, just in time for the influx of tourists but Tomkovicz is happy to allow locals to experience the alley before the tourists come.

To purchase a ticket for the soft opening, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-incline-soft-opening-registration-329372460897 .