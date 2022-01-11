Boys and Girls Club hosts ribbon cutting for Angel of Tahoe building.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday January 7, the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe hosted a ribbon cutting for the Angel of Tahoe building, which will be the new home and first permanent location of the Club.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Major donors, Board Members, contractors and supporters were invited to share in the momentous event that has been 30 years in the making. Lisa Maloff was unable to attend, but Ricky Reich was present to represent her and to do the honors in cutting the ribbon.

The event was scaled back in recognition of the recent COVID spike and attendees were asked to remain masked; but it did not take away from the magnitude of the occasion.

Ricky Reich cut the ribbon on behalf of Lisa Maloff.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Speaking first, Terri Arnold, the Club President, spoke of Lisa’s impact on the community, not only donating to the Club but countless other projects and funds across the community, and how proud the Club is to name the building ‘The Angel of Tahoe’ building in her honor.

Jeff Tillman, who has served for 30 years on the Board, thanked the Club’s founders Debbie and Kirk Ledbetter, early donors Park Cattle/Edgewood, and Lake Tahoe Unified School District for providing the land for the building. So many great people and organizations have come together to make this project happen that it is truly a ‘community’ success.

Jude Wood, the Club ED, thanked Steve Morales and Tom Haen, both of whom have led on the planning and construction of the building and gave their time and expertise entirely for free. She also remarked on the impact that the Club will have on the children who use it; raising their self-esteem and self-worth by showing how much the community cares about them.

The new building will have a dedicated art room, STEM room, collaborative spaces and activity rooms. There is a dedicated room for 4-7 year olds and a teen center for middle and high school members.

Kathi Jensen, VP of the Board, wrapped up the proceedings by thanking everyone present for their contribution to the building campaign and encouraged them to keep raising funds as we still need doors and furniture!

Interested donors can read more about the building and donate at http://www.bgclt.org/buildingbrightfutures/

Room naming and donor wall places are still available and any business or individual interested in being a major donor to the Building Campaign should contact Jude Wood on 530 542 0838 or jwood@bgclt.org .