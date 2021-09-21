Caldor Fire finding areas to continue growing

The area north of Kirkwood is considered the “Gator’s Mouth.”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire continues to grow in uncontained areas, especially in the “gator’s mouth.”

The “gator’s mouth,” is in the Caples Lake and Kirkwood areas which is covered by Division Q. Fire officials said the fire attempted to push across the mouth on Monday night which they said likely added another 400 acres to the fire.

Single and group tree torching, and uphill runs caused an increase in fire size, officials said.

“It has been challenging and slow going in areas where there is uncontained fire due to the steep and rocky terrain,” officials said in a Tuesday morning update. “Crews will continue to secure and strengthen these lines utilizing water dropping aircraft and mobile retardant to support perimeter control efforts. It’s going to keep trying to find little fingers like it did last night.”

Officials said the fire, which is at 219,231 acres and 76% contained, has potential to grow so the priority for Tuesday is in Division Q.

The red flag warning is in effect in the fire areas until 11 a.m. Tuesday but officials say that winds this morning will be light and the worst of the red flag effects are probably done.

However, southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph are expected to pick up this afternoon.

The U.S. Highway 50 corridor is fully open.