Chief’s Corner–Living in the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI): What It Means and How to Stay Safe

Have you ever heard the term WUI and wondered what it means? The Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) refers to areas where human-made structures and infrastructure; homes, neighborhoods, and roads are located near or within natural areas such as the forests that surround us and the Lake Tahoe Basin. These areas are naturally vulnerable to wildfires because of the proximity between flammable vegetation and human development.

Wildland fires can originate both outside and within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). In forested areas beyond the WUI, lightning is a common natural cause of ignition—these fires can grow rapidly and pose a significant threat to nearby communities. On the other hand, fires that begin within the WUI are often human-caused and can spread outward, endangering adjacent forested lands and natural resources. Fun fact: Over 40% of wildland fires within the Lake Tahoe Basin are started by lightning.

The Lake Tahoe basin is what is considered an extreme WUI area. Living in an extreme WUI area means accepting a certain level of wildfire risk and responsibility. We must be involved in the solution and the protection of this special place we call home. With preparation, awareness, and community cooperation, we can significantly reduce the danger to our homes and potentially loved ones.

The key is to adapt, plan, and act before the fire starts. Your safety depends on it and so does your neighborhood and community. Here are some key actions you can take to be ready.

Make sure your home is fire safe with Home Hardening.

Improve your defensible space and schedule a Defensible Space Inspection so the Fire Department can help assess any problem areas you may have.

Make sure there is easy, unobstructed access to your neighborhood and home. Have an evacuation plan, including a Go Bag and practice it with your family, older or special needs family members and pets.

Stay informed and sign up for local emergency alerts such as Watch Duty at app.watchduty.org/ and Smart 911 at http://www.smart911.com .

and Smart 911 at http://www.smart911.com . Work with your neighborhood and get involved and learn about Fire Adapted Communities (FAC) by organizing cleanup days and advocating for community-wide vegetation management and fire-safe planning. FAC helps residents engage in their community, identify partners, and identify the suite of potential actions and programs communities can do to protect themselves from wildfire. FAC works closely with community members to spearhead and support wildfire preparedness efforts in neighborhoods while helping to connect Neighborhood Leaders around the Basin. For more information, please visit http://www.tahoercd.org/fire-adapted-communities-program .

Start a Firewise USA® community in your neighborhood and share resources and tips with neighbors. Find out more information about Firewise please visit http://www.tahoercd.org/fire-adapted-communities-program .

For more information on how to protect your home, please visit tahoelivingwithfire.com and remember wildfire prevention is a community effort.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District was established in 1946 to protect the community from the growing threat of fire in the wildland-urban interface. Meeting this responsibility requires continuous adaptation, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Through a highly trained, well-equipped, and professional team, we strive to fulfill our mission while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our personnel.