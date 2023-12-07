City of South Lake Tahoe invests in expansion of Lake Link Microtransit Service

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In a significant move to continue its commitment to improving transportation options, the South Lake Tahoe City Council has approved additional funding to expand the Lake Link microtransit service.

The Lake Link service, provided by the South Shore Transportation Management Association (SS/TMA) and funded by a partnership of public agencies and private businesses, has proven to be a vital component of the public transportation network in the current service area. Lake Link is an on-demand rideshare microtransit service that rider’s access through a mobile app to book their trips in real-time.

The dedicated and ADA accessible vans, the majority being equipped with bike and ski racks, will pick up and drop off riders at any location within the service area. Service is currently provided from the vicinity of the Hwy 50/State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) intersection to the Al Tahoe and Lake Tahoe Community College area.

The City’s additional $500,000 will facilitate expansion to extend the service area to the west along Hwy 50 to Lodi Avenue, encompassing the Tahoe Sierra (Sierra Tract) and Highland Woods neighborhoods. The expanded service area is expected to be operational by the middle of January 2024. This funding also enabled the service hours to be extended to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, which was implemented on December 1. This expanded investment, coupled with the partnership with SS/TMA, aims to enhance connectivity, accessibility, and convenience for residents and visitors alike, offering a flexible and efficient solution to address the unique needs of riders.

Mayor Cristi Creegan expressed enthusiasm for the expanded investment, stating, “Our commitment to enhancing transportation access in South Lake Tahoe is underscored by this significant investment and strategic partnership with SS/TMA.”

For more information about the Lake Link microtransit service, please visit http://www.ss-tma.org/lake-link/ .