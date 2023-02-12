Clear Creek announces selling 300th home

An aerial view of the Clear Creek Tahoe club house.

A luxury housing project in northwestern Douglas County announced its 300th residential sale.

Clear Creek Tahoe is located above Alpine View along U.S. Highway 50.

In 2022, Clear Creek Tahoe sold 31 homes and homesites, representing a total sales volume of more than $56 million, officials said.

According to the county, buildout for the project is 384 homes.

Community sales records included the highest-priced sale to date and price per square foot in Clear Creek Tahoe’s history with the sale of 210 Haskell Mill Court for $9.6 million.

In addition, Clear Creek Tahoe’s most expensive home to date, 273 Swifts Station Drive, recently went on the market priced at $12.95 million, with more record-breaking listings preparing to go on sale in 2023.

“2022 was a monumental year for the Clear Creek Tahoe sales team and our members as we reached an important goal,” said Director of Sales Georgia Chase. “We continue to have prospects flock to the Tahoe area specifically to join our community, many who are looking for a true, four-season lifestyle coupled with an array of first-class amenities, including our new Clubhouse, which debuted at the end of last year, top-ranked championship golf course, and the ability to enjoy life lakeside and on the mountain via amenities through our Twin Pines Lake & Ski House.”

Clear Creek Tahoe currently has 185-plus homes in the design or construction process.

This high demand followed a previous record sales year in 2021, in which Clear Creek Tahoe achieved more than $81 million in sales volume and 76 sales, with buyers pursuing the luxury community to take advantage of the pristine mountain setting, family-friendly community lifestyle, and the tax-advantaged living in Nevada.

Clear Creek Tahoe is set on a spectacularly unspoiled sanctuary of 2,136 acres bordered by 6 million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states.

“Clear Creek Tahoe continues to remain focused on the pillars that set our community apart,” said General Manager Milward Bell-Bhatti. “From culinary to wellness and golf, offering a wealth of outdoor recreational pursuits among community gathering spaces both grand and intimate to celebrate life in the mountains, Clear Creek Tahoe provides a legacy environment for our members catering to celebrating an active Tahoe lifestyle.”

For more information on available residential offerings and homesites, please visit http://www.clearcreektahoe.com .