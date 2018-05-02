US 50 reconstruction project phase 2 in South Lake Tahoe underway

Road work is ramping up around the Tahoe Basin, including on South Shore where the California Department of Transportation has resumed reconstructing a stretch of U.S. 50.

Now entering its second year, the three-year, $56.9 million project involves rebuilding a 2-mile stretch of U.S. 50 from the "Y" to Trout Creek Bridge. The rebuilding includes widening the roadway to provide 6-foot shoulders for bike lanes in both directions, replacing traffic signals, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and improving the pavement cross slope, according to Caltrans.

Aside from aesthetic improvements, the project also is designed to help lake clarity by building drainage systems to treat stormwater runoff. It is part of the larger Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program, a multi-agency effort created to protect and improve the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Work this summer will stretch from Winnemucca Avenue to Silver Dollar Avenue, in addition to repaving the Y intersection, according to Caltrans. Work will start at Winnemucca and move east.

May's work schedule will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The contractor, Security Paving Company, Inc., is allowed to work around the clock Monday through Thursday and until 11 a.m. Friday before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, according to Caltrans. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day work must stop after 8 a.m. Friday.

At least one lane will be open to traffic in each direction at all times and two lanes of traffic will be open during the daytime from Memorial Day to Labor Day. No lane closures will be permitted on weekends or around major holidays.

Caltrans warns that motorists could experience delays of up to 30 minutes when traveling through the construction zone during peak traffic when the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Also on U.S. 50, Caltrans is coordinating with the city of South Lake Tahoe to incorporate signal and operational improvements at Sierra Boulevard.

On California Route 89, crews are currently building a 192-foot retaining wall along the northbound lane at Emerald Bay.

The target completion date is before Memorial Day, May 28, but work might extend into June due to some difficulties drilling down into the granite to build the wall, according to Caltrans. Automated signals are being used to control traffic as work takes place behind concrete barriers.

The cost of project, which also included a new concrete barrier built last year near Eagle Falls, is $4.4 million.

Farther north on California Route 89 at the entrance to Tahoe City, the Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project is moving full steam ahead. Construction, which is set to run through Oct. 15, involves realignment of the highway; construction of a new bridge over the Truckee River east of the Caltrans maintenance yard; construction of three new roundabouts; street, pedestrian and drainage improvements; and more.

Visit http://www.FannyBridge.org for more information on that project.

For more information on Caltrans' projects in the Tahoe Basin, visit TahoeRoads.com.