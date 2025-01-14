Continued South Tahoe High School wrestling success

MINDEN, Nev. – The South Tahoe High School wrestling team walked away with numerous placements and awards at the Steve Deaton Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Douglas High School in Minden, Nev. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The women’s varsity team placed second with 14 teams competing and the men’s team placed eighth out of 23 teams.

Men’s team senior, Kash Hendrick (165), and women’s team junior, Diem Johnson (155), were voted Outstanding Wrestlers of the tournament. Each placed first in their divisions as well.

Kash Hendrick and Diem Johnson won Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Steve Deaton Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Douglas High School on Jan. 11. Provided

Junior Alice Lilly (145) was another first place winner.

On the men’s varsity team, senior Charlie Bergquist (126) placed third, and sophomore Connor Hennessee (157) fourth.

Julian Torres (150) represented the junior varsity team with a second place finish. Noah Ortega (106), Jayden Hunter (132), and Brady Higgins (144) placed fourth, and Bryson Friederici (106) followed in fifth.

Three women’s varsity wrestlers placed second, Esmeralda Silva-Ortiz (130), Nayeli Jimenez (145), and Maya Burkett (190). Kailani Higgins (130) and Sydney Birkholm (135) followed in third. Analiz Chua (120) and Skye Levy (130) received fourth in their divisions and Mia Martinez (140) fifth.

The STHS wrestling team at the Steve Deaton Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Douglas High School on Jan. 11. Provided

This tournament’s success was on the heel’s of Thursday night’s, Jan. 9, competition where the women Vikings achieved a dominant team score of 54-0 against Truckee. The men’s varsity team bested Truckee 61-12 and Incline High School 69-6.

The STHS wrestling team at their home competition on Jan. 9. Provided

Both the men and women’s teams compete Thursday, Jan. 16. The men compete at Wooster High School for a dual meet. The women face the second ranked team in the state at Reed High School who is also 26th in the nation. They will also face Fernley at the competition.

Coach Gary Whitehouse believes the team is on pace for several individual standouts and a top 10 team placement for higher.