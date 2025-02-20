Conviction and deportation proceedings initiated following joint Operation Bear Trap

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office—in collaboration with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies—announces the conviction and subsequent deportation proceedings of Edgar Ivan Trejo-Mendoza, a known associate of criminal networks operating in the Tahoe bi-state area.

Edgar Ivan Trejo-Mendoza Provided

On February 18, 2025, Trejo pleaded guilty to one felony count of Penal Code 27500(A) – Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm in the El Dorado County Superior Court. He was sentenced to time served (17 days in the El Dorado County Jail) and placed on probation. Following his release, FBI agents and ICE officers took Trejo into custody for illegal entry into the United States, and deportation proceedings have been initiated.

Trejo’s conviction stems from Operation Bear Trap, a multi-year joint investigation targeting violent crime, illegal firearms trafficking, and narcotics distribution in the region. Trejo was arrested on February 8, 2025, in Cool, Calif., and initially charged with multiple offenses, including:

Possession of a firearm as a prohibited person (due to a domestic violence restraining order)

Sale of an assault weapon to a felon

Fugitive from justice

Illegal entry into the United States

Operation Bear Trap and Gang-Related Crime

Operation Bear Trap—jointly led by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, ATF Sacramento, DEA Sacramento, and FBI Sacramento—identified Trejo as part of a criminal network trafficking firearms and narcotics, fueling violent crime in the Tahoe area. His known associates include convicted Sureno gang members and affiliates, several of whom have received felony convictions, but are serving significantly reduced sentences in El Dorado County:

Carlos Alfredo Perez Guerra – Convicted of possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and felon in possession of a firearm. Originally sentenced to 4 years; currently on probation in El Dorado County after serving approximately 2 years.

Oscar Arreola Nunez – Convicted of 16 felonies, including the sale of multiple machine guns and narcotics across the street from South Tahoe Middle School. Sentenced to 7 years (4 years suspended); served 1.5 years and is now on probation.

Jose Medina Vazquez – Convicted of over eight felonies, including possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm, and narcotics distribution. Serving a 7-year sentence, expected release in spring 2026.

Bryan Antunez Gonzalez – Convicted of carjacking and robbery; sentenced to 6 years in prison and will be deported upon release.