Cortez Masto, Rosen announce over $3.4 Million to fund new low-emission buses in Lake Tahoe

TTD will use the funding to purchase four hydrid buses.

Provided / TTD

STATELINE, Nev. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that Northern Nevada will receive over $12 million from the Federal Transit Administration to fund new clean public transportation. The Tahoe Transportation District will receive $3,400,000 to fund their Clean Transit Initiative which is making transit in the Lake Tahoe Basin cleaner and more sustainable.

“The Tahoe Transportation District is excited and appreciative to be awarded $3.4 million from the Low Emission No Emission Program for buses,” said Carl Hasty, District Manager, TTD to the Tribune. “TTD continues to be successful in the grant program which is helping TTD to replace its aged fleet with new buses that are better for transit operations and the environment. The funds will be used to order four hybrid electric buses.”

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will receive $8,784,606 to purchase new hydrogen fuel cell buses and support an expansion of their hydrogen fueling station.

“Nevada’s public transportation systems are already working to become more sustainable, and the funding I helped secure will bring more clean buses and transportation infrastructure to Northern Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ve led in the Senate on clean transportation advancements, and will continue to support projects that make public transportation easier and more accessible for Nevada families.”

“Reducing emissions by transitioning to clean energy is critical to combating climate change,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m glad to announce more than $12 million I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is coming to communities in Northern Nevada to expand green public transportation and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying jobs, upgrade infrastructure in Nevada, and fund clean transportation upgrades across the country. Senator Cortez Masto leads the annual requests for the FTA program that provided these funds, as well as secured multiple transportation provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Nevada communities plan for and build infrastructure for electric vehicles, including clean school buses , and make transit to school safer for students.