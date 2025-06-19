Cutthroat Tavern: An establishment soaked in Alpine County history

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. – Having been dismantled and rebuilt in 1886 from its original location in Silver Mountain City (built in 1862), the Cutthroat Tavern has seen several iterations of names over the years. But one thing that has never changed throughout those years is its uniqueness and ties to the local community.

Cutthroat Tavern reopened in May 2025. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

After a collapse in the silver industry, a population decline in Silver Mountain City forced a move of the original Alpine County seat to Markleeville in 1875. It was said that Alvin Merrill Grover, co-owner of Grover’s Hot Springs, wanted a hotel for people to come and stay while at the hot springs, which resulted in the board-by-board teardown and ultimate reconstruction of the then-named Fiske House.

Over the years, the building has been most widely recognized as the Cutthroat Saloon, known for its rowdiness and undergarment décor. After renovations in the early 2000s and a couple more name changes, the famous building sat vacant after the Cutthroat Brewing Company closed in the latter part of 2024. That’s when a group of seven local Sierra Nevada investors (all with ties to the Markleeville community) banded together, headed by Clint Celio and JT Chevallier along with Chris McNamara.

“When it closed originally it was such a heartbreak. For one, the economy of Alpine County, but two, just a place for people to gather, tell stories and really bring community together,” said Chevallier who also serves as the economic development director for Alpine County.

It’s kind of a responsibility for us to say, if we want to preserve history, we also have to be willing to invest in it and protect it and preserve it. The cutthroat tavern isn’t ours; it’s our turn to steward it and preserve it and usher it in to its next chapter.

“Clint and I drove up to Bear Valley one day looking at a forestry project, and on our drive back, we decided that we were going to try to purchase the Cutthroat. We hatched out a plan but a plan is only as good as the funding behind it and so we realized we needed a team to come together and help really usher this place into the next chapter.”

The plan did come into place, and they rounded out the ownership group with Tahoe locals Corey Rich and Chef Dave Lofgren along with a couple other silent partners, ultimately opening the doors in May of this year.

“From the local perspective, everybody is ecstatic to have it back,” added Celio. “Back in the heyday, this was a cornerstone of not just Markleeville, but the community. You could always count on it. So, to get it back open again with a group of folks who are local, it’s generating a lot of excitement.”

While the old building is largely intact, there’s a new vibe that’s pulsing through the hand-milled lumber walls. Timeworn photos with descriptors underneath, along with the original Cutthroat sign, create a living museum that people can feel the history seeping into their veins.

The combination of history plus new additions like multiple lounge areas, a revamped bar space, food menu overhaul, and a renovated patio that is perfectly shaded for your four-legged friends (yes, they even have a menu item for dogs), really embraces its former culture while simultaneously creating a new vision.

As for the upper stories of the building, the next plan in the phase is to turn the second floor back into what it originally was as a residence opportunity. Whether that’s a bed and breakfast or hostile-style rooms, the main goal will be to service the populations of folks hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), riding mountain bikes, or fishing.

The third floor, which used to be the storage and chest room for overnight patrons, has a grand vision of becoming a speakeasy, ultimately activating all three levels of the business. Although, some occupants of the upper floors may have something to say about the renovations.

“One of the ghost stories is if you drive by here late at night, you can actually see a woman standing in the window,” said Chevallier. “There’s also another story where if you go down into the basement, you can actually hear a horse whinnying.”

Chevallier added that there is also a YouTube episode that people can view from a team of paranormal investigators who shared an experience with a tennis ball rolling down the stairs after being placed upstairs some 15 minutes later.

“They’re fun ghosts. They love the vibe,” Chevallier joked.

For now, the focus remains on getting the word out in a 50 to 60-mile radius while making the ground level a memorable food and beverage experience that lends itself to return visits and, if McNamara has his visions realized, connect communities throughout the Sierra.

“I think in the same way that Connected Communities north of Truckee and some of those things inspired me, I think for me, I’d love it if this became inspiration for other buildings,” said McNamara. “I hear from a lot of friends in Bridgeport who were just like, we could use some new energy. I would love to look back in 10 years and be like, not only did we kickstart downtown Markleeville, but a lot of the other towns around us.

We’re so close to putting all these pieces together and having this become a real hub, and it’s not just mountain bikers, it’s hikers, and road bikes.”

However, the location and foundation are about more than just two-wheels. Fishing, hunting, climbing, whatever nearby recreation activity someone is into, they can come sit down, relax, have some food and drinks, and enjoy themselves.

“I think actually that’s a huge tie into the foundation of why we think this will be different and how this is going to be successful,” added Celio. “That’s in our DNA here with our group of different owners who have all the passion for the community, whether they live here or recreate here but the excitement of just everybody coming in and hanging out, having lunch and dinner and sharing this story is what it’s going to take.”

With the past and future of Alpine County coming together in a melting pot, Chevallier stressed the responsibilities of owning a place like the Cutthroat.

“It’s kind of a responsibility for us to say, if we want to preserve history, we also have to be willing to invest in it and protect it and preserve it.

The cutthroat tavern isn’t ours; it’s our turn to steward it and preserve it and usher it in to its next chapter.”

The Cutthroat Tavern is located at 14830 CA-89 in Markleeville, CA. For more information, you can reach them by phone at (530) 694-1862 or visit them online at cutthroattavern.com.