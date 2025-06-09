Dive into science this summer: UC Davis hosts 2025 summer sessions at Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) invites science enthusiasts, lifelong learners, and curious minds to become Lake Tahoe experts through its immersive 2025 Summer Sessions at Lake Tahoe. This unique, multi-day educational experience takes participants behind the scenes of cutting-edge research and the natural wonders of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The four-day program, led by world-class researchers and educators, runs from June 24 to June 30, 2025, at TERC’s Tahoe City and Incline Village facilities.
2025 Summer Session at Tahoe Agenda:
- Session 1 – Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Welcome and Introductions
Lake Tahoe 101
Everything Else You Wanted to Know About Lake Tahoe
Ongoing Research Projects
Lab Tours and Meet the Scientists
The History of Research and Stories of Limnology with Dr. Charles Goldman
- Session 2 – Thursday, June 26, 2025
Lake Ecology, with Dr. Stephanie Hampton
Geology of the Lake Tahoe Basin
Lake Tahoe: The Science and the Hype of Being North America’s Oldest Lake, with Dr. Winnie Kortemeier
- Session 3 (Optional) – Friday, June 27, 2025
Overview of the TERC Docent Program
Tahoe Science Center Exhibit Insights
Hands-on Exhibit Rotations
- Session 4 – Monday, June 30, 2025
Research Vessel Excursions on Lake Tahoe
Presentation by UC Davis TERC Boat Captain
Participants will gain a deep understanding of Lake Tahoe’s ecology, geology, environmental challenges, and the legacy of scientific discovery, all while experiencing the region’s beauty firsthand. The sessions are a perfect blend of classroom learning, field exploration, and one-of-a-kind access to UC Davis research experts.
Whether you’re a teacher, student, community member, or science lover, this is your opportunity to connect with Tahoe’s environment in a meaningful and memorable way.
Registration and Details:
For information on registration, session locations, or program fees, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events or contact tercinfo@ucdavis.edu.
